iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $229.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,943,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

