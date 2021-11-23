Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $127,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,656. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.12. The company has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

