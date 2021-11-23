Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.63.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. 13,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

