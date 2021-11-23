-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lilium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lilium.

LILM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth about $404,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lilium stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 24,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,238. Lilium has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

