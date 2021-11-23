DODO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.11 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, DODO has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. DODO has a market cap of $155.22 million and $40.11 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00234400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00088574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

