$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDS. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,510. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

