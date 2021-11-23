Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 437,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.55. 129,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,558. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98.

