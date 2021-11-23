$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. 64,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,323. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

