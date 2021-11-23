MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $13.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $642.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 602.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Truist increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

