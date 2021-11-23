Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 8.8%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.27 and last traded at $53.83. 9,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 414,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Get Prothena alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,250. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.