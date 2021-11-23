Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.82

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 39037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

BHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

