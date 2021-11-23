GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.14

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.14 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 16841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,311 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

