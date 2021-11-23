Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 4.6% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. 462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 136,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408,936 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

