GFG Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

ISRG traded down $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

