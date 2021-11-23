CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

