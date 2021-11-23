Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,540 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 217,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,324 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 26,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

