DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,774 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,330,102. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

