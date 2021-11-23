CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 292 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $253.96. The company had a trading volume of 81,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,067. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.53. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $239.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

