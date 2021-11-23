DT Investment Partners LLC Has $12.79 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 63,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 323,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. 352,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

