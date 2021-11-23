Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

