Five Oceans Advisors Acquires Shares of 17,054 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 151,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.88. 2,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.57 and a 52-week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.