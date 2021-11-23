Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 11.4% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 210,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,147. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $113.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.