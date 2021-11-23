Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $57.47 million for the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $969.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.