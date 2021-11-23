Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 12.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $62.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

