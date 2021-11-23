Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.5% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. 3,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

