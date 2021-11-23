Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,888. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.36.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.