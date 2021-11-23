Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Releases Earnings Results

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ENLV stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,790. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

