Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $24.47 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and $76,553.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,441.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.81 or 0.07543033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.35 or 0.00371415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.19 or 0.00983941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086262 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.26 or 0.00407820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00270230 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,362,977 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

