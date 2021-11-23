Analyzing Rand Capital (RAND) & Its Competitors

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rand Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.83, meaning that their average stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rand Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 371.76% 3.52% 2.76% Rand Capital Competitors -21.14% -17.18% -8.26%

Dividends

Rand Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rand Capital pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 40.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rand Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $3.10 million $740,000.00 2.90 Rand Capital Competitors $134.97 million $48.03 million 12.65

Rand Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital. Rand Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Rand Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Rand Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rand Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Rand Capital Competitors 262 923 826 16 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 0.12%. Given Rand Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rand Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Rand Capital rivals beat Rand Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

