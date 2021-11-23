Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $22.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,111,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.