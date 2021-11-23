Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,261 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $339.83 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.71. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

