GFG Capital LLC Takes $4.42 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Applied Materials comprises 1.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 304.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

