iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Reduced by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 155.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.80. 30,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,593. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

