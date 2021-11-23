GFG Capital LLC Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 392.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.69. 240,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 714,732 shares of company stock worth $125,494,693. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.