GFG Capital LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 320,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. 5,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

