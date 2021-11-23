GFG Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TSM traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $120.44. 451,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,798,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $624.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

