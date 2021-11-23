Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.