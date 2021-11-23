8,398 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 734.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. 334,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,164,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.