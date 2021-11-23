CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $442.12. 73,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,648. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.