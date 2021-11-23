DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,355,448 shares of company stock worth $934,316,661. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. 253,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $405.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

