Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.29

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $118,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $76,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

