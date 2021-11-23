Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.47

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 5740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.51.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

