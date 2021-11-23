Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $81.73 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

