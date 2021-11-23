Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Target Price at $150.71

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.56. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

