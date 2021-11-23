Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $7.21

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.48. Paya shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 12,444 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $880.20 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Paya by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

