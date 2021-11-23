Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.66

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.39. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 30,368 shares.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,190 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

