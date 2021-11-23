Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 562,988 shares.The stock last traded at $286.64 and had previously closed at $263.00.
BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $61,000.
About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
