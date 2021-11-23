4,931 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.34. 3,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,712. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

