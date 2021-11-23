Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.33. 19,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

