Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $64.65 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $64,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.00. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

